Morocco kick off training camp for African Nations Championship

The Moroccan football team started their training camp for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) scheduled to begin in the north African kingdom on January 13.
A total of 26 players are taking part in this training for the upcoming biennial Championship for African players based in their domestic leagues, reports Xinhua news agency.
The majority of the players belong to Casablanca rivals, namely 2017 African Champions Leagues holders Wydad and Raja.
During this competition, Morocco will play in Group A along with Guinea, Sudan and Mauritania in CHAN.
After two empty-handed participations, Morocco aims to lift its first cup in the CHAN this year.
--IANS
gau/vm
