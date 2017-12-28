Morocco's flag carrier orders 4 new Dreamliners from Boeing

San Francisco, Dec 28 (IANS/MAP) The US top has announced that it has finalised an order to sell four state-of-the-art passenger airplanes to to help expand its international service.

said in a statement on Wednesday that the order included four sold to Morocco's flag carrier, Royal Air Maroc, at a cost of $1.1 billion.

The new purchase will bring Morocco's fleet of 787 aircraft to a total of nine.

has operated direct flights from to 80 international destinations, including in North America, South America, the and

"With more than 850 flights per month to Africa, has the broadest presence across the continent of any airline," said Abdelhamid Addou, of

"Ordering new-generation planes such as the puts our on the right track to fulfil our vision to become the leading in Africa," Addou said.

The Casablanca-based has a fleet of more than 56 airplanes, including 737s, 767-300ERs, and a jet.

is ready to enhance its 50-year-long relationship with and support its in growing its market share in and beyond, said Ihssane Mounir, of Global Sales and Marketing for Commercial Airplanes.

787 is the most advanced next-generation, super-efficient airplane produced by the Seattle-based aircraft company of the US.

