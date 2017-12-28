Morocco's flag carrier orders 4 new Dreamliners from Boeing

-
-
San Francisco, Dec 28 (IANS/MAP) The US top aircraft manufacturer Boeing has announced that it has finalised an order to sell four state-of-the-art passenger airplanes to Morocco to help expand its international service.
Boeing said in a statement on Wednesday that the order included four 787-9 Dreamliners sold to Morocco's flag carrier, Royal Air Maroc, at a cost of $1.1 billion.
The new purchase will bring Morocco's fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft to a total of nine.
Royal Air Maroc has operated direct flights from Casablanca to 80 international destinations, including in North America, South America, the Middle East and Europe.
"With more than 850 flights per month to Africa, Royal Air Maroc has the broadest presence across the continent of any airline," said Abdelhamid Addou, CEO and chairman of Royal Air Maroc.
"Ordering new-generation planes such as the Dreamliner puts our airline on the right track to fulfil our vision to become the leading airline in Africa," Addou said.
The Casablanca-based Royal Air Maroc has a fleet of more than 56 Boeing airplanes, including 737s, 767-300ERs, 787s and a 747-400 jet.
Boeing is ready to enhance its 50-year-long relationship with Morocco and support its Royal Air Maroc in growing its market share in Africa and beyond, said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Global Sales and Marketing for Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
Boeing 787 Dreamliner is the most advanced next-generation, super-efficient airplane produced by the Seattle-based aircraft company of the US.
--IANS/MAP
soni/bg
