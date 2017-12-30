Morocco, Sierra Leone vow to cement ties

-
-
Rabat, Dec 30 (IANS/MAP) Morocco and Sierra Leone have expressed strong willingness to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
The statement was made on Friday during talks between Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and a high-level delegation from Sierra Leone led by Samura Kamara, envoy of Sierra Leone President, and the country's Finance Minister Kaifala Marah.
The talks focused on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, notably in the economic field.
"We are at a point where we need to broaden the scope of cooperation between our two countries at the national, regional and international levels to strengthen our diplomatic relations and especially to develop investments," Marah said.
He said the two countries share the same goal of raising the level of bilateral ties, underlining the promising opportunities, especially in the areas of agriculture and trade.
