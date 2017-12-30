Morocco, Sierra Leone vow to cement ties

Rabat, Dec 30 (IANS/MAP) and have expressed strong willingness to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The statement was made on Friday during talks between Moroccan and a high-level delegation from led by Samura Kamara, of President, and the country's

The talks focused on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, notably in the economic field.

"We are at a point where we need to broaden the scope of cooperation between our two countries at the national, regional and international levels to strengthen our diplomatic relations and especially to develop investments," Marah said.

He said the two countries share the same goal of raising the level of bilateral ties, underlining the promising opportunities, especially in the areas of agriculture and trade.

--IANS/MAP

soni/dg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)