Most Americans feel Trump's Twitter use inappropriate: Poll

Nearly 60 per cent Americans disapprove US Donald Trump's prolific use, according to a new poll.

Just 26 per cent respondents said they thought the President's use was "appropriate", according to the poll by The and released on Wednesday.

While 59 per cent disapproved Trump's use, 15 per cent said they were not sure, reported.

The President, who has 45.2 million followers on Twitter, has tweeted more than 2,600 times in 2017, according to TrumpTwitterArchive.com.

While 87 per cent of those identifying as Democrats called Trump's tweets inappropriate, half of Republicans felt the same way.

Trump, who often refers to the as "fake news", earlier said the allows him to get his message out to the public.

On December 24, Trump attacked "fake polls" and "fake news" as surveys showed he entered the holiday season with the lowest approval rating in modern presidential history, according to a report in

" refuses to talk about how Big and how Strong our BASE is. They show Fake Polls just like they report Fake News. Despite only negative reporting, we are doing well - nobody is going to beat us," Trump said.

The poll results on Trump's use came on a day former warned against the irresponsible use of that fosters division and leads to the "Balkanisation of society".

Obama was speaking to Britain's in an interview for the BBC's Today programme which was broadcast on Wednesday morning.

Obama warned that the internet risked reinforcing people's prejudices and leading to a fractured society.

"All of us in leadership have to find ways in which we can recreate a common space on the Internet," he said.

