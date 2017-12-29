Moto G5S Plus price slashed in India

Lenovo-owned on Friday announced a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 on its popular mid-range -- Plus in India, bringing down the price to Rs 14,999.

Plus was launched in August for Rs 15,999 and comes with 4GB and 64GB onboard storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

The device sports two 13MP sensors at the rear. One is a monochrome lens and the other one is an RGB sensor.

The specifications of G5S Plus include a Snapdragon

The device is powered by a 3,000mAh battery with "TurboPower" feature.

"TurboPower" can give six hours of battery life in just 15 minutes of charge, the company had claimed during the launch.

The dual-SIM Plus runs 7.1 Nougat (OS) out of the box and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD IPS LCD display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The is available in blush gold and lunar gray colours on in and "Moto Hub" stores that have been opened for consumers to experience the latest and get a hands-on demo of the entire product portfolio.

