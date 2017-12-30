'Mughal-e-Azam' musical returns to Delhi from Feb 1

"Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical" will return to regale audiencess, staging its 100th show during its February 1-11 schedule at the

"It is an absolute pleasure to stage the 100th show of 'Mughal-e-Azam' in The audiences in the capital have given us so much appreciation and love that it's a delight to be back for our second season," said in a statement.

The box office opens with the New Year on January 1 on Bookmyshow.com.

The first season of "Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical" ran to packed houses in Delhi, and had an extended run. It has had five seasons in already.

Deepesh Salgia, Creative and Strategic Vision, "Mughal-e-Azam", said: "The production is just growing bigger and bigger with every season. We hope it is able to create a strong space for international quality musicals in the country."

The musical is based on the K. Asif-directorial "Mughal-e-Azam" which starred thespian and beautiful Madhubala.

Its production set-up involves construction of a brand new set for the shows in and also transformation of the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, which is a weight lifting stadium, into a massive auditorium to experience the musical in all its glory.

After the season, the producers have plans of taking the play abroad.

Produced by Shapoorji Pallonji, it has costume designs by

