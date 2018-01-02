Muguruza retires with leg cramps at Brisbane

Top-seeded Garbiñe of withdrew on Tuesday from the Brisbane International tournament during her opening match due to muscle in her right leg.

Muguruza, 24, was unable to finish the match against Serbia's 7-5, 6-7(3), 2-1, requiring medical assistance on the court and leaving in tears, reports

"I start to feel my calves were cramping. And I continued to think they might go away and then they were increasing, increasing," the world No. 2 said.

"I cannot believe it. I don't know. It's a shame because I always come here excited the first tournament, and this one was bad luck, I guess," added.

The Spaniard could have regained her position as world No. 1 had she not been forced to retire from the tournament in this match, which lasted two hours and 16 minutes.

Krunic qualified for the quarter-finals, where she is set to play Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia, who defeated Sorana Cirstea of 6-2, 6-1.

had also been registered in the doubles tournament, pairing with fellow Spaniard

The Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova, seeded No. 2, is now the favourite to win the tournament, and is due to take on of the US as her first opponent.

