'Mukkabaaz' actor wants to help struggling boxers

Vineet Singh, who is playing a struggling in filmmaker Kashyaps forthcoming movie "Mukkabaaz", says he wants to help real life boxers who are struggling.

Asked if knowing the sport closely brought any changes in his mind, Vineet told IANS: "Of course, I would love to contribute something to them. In the 'akhada' ( arena), where I used to practise, I saw so many boxers."

"Some, who are struggling even though they are champions, and some are forced to retire, some are the victim of politics. I also made friends with them. So I want to help them with my limited capability so that awareness can be created."

In the film, the fought with some of the real boxers and that made him think like a

"In the film, there was no action choreography and I fought against some of the champions like Neeraj Goyat, and So yes, I want our country to have more such champions, and as an and sports enthusiast, I want to support these kind of sports individuals who have always been ignored," he said.

"Mukkabaaz" is set to release on January 12, 2018.

