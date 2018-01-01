Mumbai blaze: Two managers arrested for deserting duty

Two managers of a pub have been arrested in connection with the at the Kamala Mills Compound here on December 29 which claimed 14 lives and injured another 55, an said on Monday.

The two are employees of 1Above, Kevin Bawa, 35 and Lisbon Lopez, 34, who were detained late on Monday for interrogation and then arrested.

They shall be produced before a on Monday afternoon, said Police

According to investigators, Bawa and Lopez allegedly fled from the spot after the fire broke out instead of guiding the panic-stricken patrons to safety or emergency exits, which could have prevented or reduced the number of casualties.

Earlier on Sunday, the police nabbed two relatives of the absconding owners of pub for allegedly giving shelter to them and preventing their arrest.

They are Rakesh Sanghvi, 46, and his son Aditya, 26, who were later released on bail of Rs 25,000 each by a

is the uncle of and Jigar Sanghvi, the owner-partners of pub. The police are on the lookout for other the partner-owners and associates.

Hours after the fire on Friday, the Police filed complaints against the owners of The Mojo and charging them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including the stringent Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

According to (Central) S. Jaykumar, and son live on the 16th floor of the same building in which the wanted Kripesh owns a flat and were arrested for giving him shelter after the fire tragedy.

--IANS

qn/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)