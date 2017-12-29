Mumbai rooftop pub blaze kills 14

Fourteen persons, including 11 women were killed, and 23 others injured when a major fire broke out in a pub here early on Friday, an said.

The blaze was reported around 12.30 a.m. from a bistro The Mojo, a rooftop restaurant in The Kamla Trade House, in Lower Parel area of south

It quickly spread to another surrounding pub and a restaurant in the Kamla Mills Compound, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Control

Ram Nath Kovind, and have expressed grief over the incident

The said more than 12 fire tenders were rushed to fight the blaze which was finally brought under control around 6.30 a.m.

While the majority of the victims were reported to have died on the spot, the firemen were able to rescue 10 people safely.

The injured have been admitted in the KEM Hospital, Bhatia Hospital, Airoli Burns Hospital, while two with minor injuries were taken to Sion Hospital, where they were treated and discharged.

Autopsies of the victims have revealed that a majority of the casualties occurred due to asphyxiation more than the burns, said Avinash Supe, Dean,

The entire pub and the surrounding complex was full of patrons, including many women and tourists thronging the fashionable area to unwind.

Police have booked the owner of the pub for negligence, culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Initially the blaze was suspected to be triggered by an electric short-circuit.

There are many major corporates, TV-radio-print media offices, more than three dozen high-end restaurants, pubs, etc, which also suffered damages in the blaze and their working was likely to be affected on Friday.

The blaze comes as a huge setback to the government's plans to make nightlife attractive by permitting all shops/malls to function round-the-clock, to generate more employment.

Barely nine days ago the had notified the amendments, though it was not made applicable to bars, pubs, discotheques and wine shops.

However, these were expected to come under the ambit of the new laws in due course, with the BMC initiating measures in this direction.

Blaming the BMC for the fire, Congress said that stringent action should be initiated against those persons responsible for allowing the eateries to function despite rules being flouted.

also attacked the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC for lapses on its part which led to the fire and demanded a complete fire-audit of all buildings in the city immediately.

--IANS

qn/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)