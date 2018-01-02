Myleene Klass doesn't stick to resolutions

Myleene says she doesnt stick to New Year resolutions.

The 39-year-old always makes some pledges for the coming year even though she knows she won't stick to them, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I think I do what everybody does, I make New Year's resolutions and break them five minutes later, they are meant to be broken, surely? I don't go for anything that's too unreachable," told BANG Showbiz.

In 2018, is planning to brush up on her language skills.

Asked what her 2018 resolution will be, she said: "Try harder at learning Spanish, I've got to work on my Spanish, that's my resolution, it's something in my power that I can do."

