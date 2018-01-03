N.Korea reopens communication channel with S.Korea

on Wednesday opened its to for the first time in almost two years, a major diplomatic breakthrough that could pave the way for future talks following a year of escalating hostility.

The North opened the dialogue channel at the shared border village of at 3 p.m., reports CNN

"By upholding a decision by the leadership, we will make close contact with in a sincere and faithful manner," News Agency quoted Ri Son-gwon, the of North Korea's agency handling inter-Korean affairs, as saying.

"We will discuss working-level issues over our potential dispatch of the delegation."

The announcement comes a day after proposed high-level inter-Korean talks on January 9 to discuss North Korea's possible participation in the PyeongChang slated to be held from February 9 to 25, and ways to improve ties.

But Ri did not specify whether the country would accept Seoul's offer for the talks.

On New Year's Day, North Korean leader said that was willing to send a delegation to in and is open to inter-Korean talks over the matter.

The North cut off two inter-Korean communication channels -- a installed at the liaison office at the truce village and a military channel -- in February 2016 in protest of Seoul's shutdown of a joint industrial complex.

According to Ri, Kim "highly appreciated and welcomed" Moon Jae-in's support of his peace offer.

"The leader stressed that whether inter-Korean ties can be improved totally depends on North and South Korea," the said.

South Korea's welcomed the North's restoration of the cross-border channel.

"We will consult with over working-level issues in connection to our dialogue offer through the hotline," the ministry added.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)