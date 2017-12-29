Naga driver kidnapped in Manipur

JUST IN
IANS  |  Imphal 

Suspected Kuki militants have kidnapped a Naga driver in Manipur, triggering communal tension, police said on Friday.

A. Adakho was kidnapped after armed unidentified assailants stopped his truck on Thursday in Motbung, a Kuki-majority town in Senapati district

Meanwhile, residents of Mao, the victim's hometown, took to the streets in protest against the kidnapping. They blocked a highway obstructing all vehicular movement.

The police said trucks, buses and private vehicles were currently stranded on the highway.

The residents said they will continue the protest until the driver is released.

