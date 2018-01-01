Nagaland, Assam CMs discuss improving connectivity

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang on Monday called on his Assam counterpart Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati and discussed formulation of a common strategy for improvement of connectivity.
The meeting comes in the wake of the recent review meeting with Chief Ministers and Public Works Department ministers of northeastern states chaired by Union Minister of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping, Nitin Gadkari on roads and infrastructure in the region.
Zeliang's Press Secretary, Azeu Namcyn Hau said that the discussion also covered issues related to New Industrial Policy for the northeast region in line with 'Act East' policy and means to meet mounting employment problem in the region.
He said the discussion concluded that unemployment would go out of hand unless a joint approach to facilitate youth upliftment was initiated.
Hau said both Chief Ministers agreed to have a consultative meet with their other regional counterparts to formulate such common policies in the near future.
