Nagaland, Assam CMs discuss improving connectivity

Chief Minister on Monday called on his counterpart in Guwahati and discussed formulation of a common strategy for improvement of connectivity.

The meeting comes in the wake of the recent review meeting with ministers of northeastern states chaired by of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping, on roads and infrastructure in the region.

Zeliang's Press Secretary, said that the discussion also covered issues related to New Industrial Policy for the northeast region in line with 'Act East' policy and means to meet mounting employment problem in the region.

He said the discussion concluded that unemployment would go out of hand unless a joint approach to facilitate youth upliftment was initiated.

Hau said both Chief Ministers agreed to have a consultative meet with their other regional counterparts to formulate such common policies in the near future.

--IANS

