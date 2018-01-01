Nawaz hasn't cut deal for exile in S. Arabia: Daughter

Ousted Prime Mminister Sharifs daughter, Maryam Nawaz, has rubbished rumours of her fathers self-exile, describing it as a "self-created lie".

In a tweet on Sunday, Maryam stated that exile will be the fate of military dictators and non-democratic characters, not of representatives elected by the people.

A of Sharif also called news report published in national and international press as "speculative" that Sharif was negotiating a deal with to avoid facing an accountability court back home.

The said Sharif was visiting due to his long-standing relations with the royal family and in his capacity as the of the ruling party, a press release issued on Sunday said.

"He has always utilised these relations for national interest and never for his personal benefits," it said.

The expressed disappointment and surprise that the story was published "in violation of established norms and ethics" without taking the version of all concerned. He advised to approach him before filing a story.

--IANS

ahm/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)