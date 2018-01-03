NCBC, triple talaq bills discussed at BJP parliamentary party meeting

-
-
A bill to grant constitutional status to the National Commission on Backward Classes (NCBC) and also the triple talaq bill were discussed at the BJP parliamentary party meeting here on Wednesday.
While the NCBC bill was taken up by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the triple talaq bill is expected to come up in the Rajya Sabha.
"There was discussion on two bills -- the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017 and the triple talaq bill that will come in Rajya Sabha today," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters.
The Rajya Sabha had made some amendments to the NCBC bill after it was passed by the Lok Sabha.
The government is now seeking to delete these amendments.
The bill seeks to grant the National Commission on Backward Classes (NCBC) constitutional status at par with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.
On the triple talaq bill, the BJP is keen for its early passage and is not keen to send it to select committee of the Rajya Sabha. The bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.
BJP leaders have conveyed to the opposition that any decision to send the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 to select committee should be taken on the floor of the House.
The treasury benches believe that most opposition parties, including the Congress, will not vote against the bill despite reservations on some of its provisions.
--IANS
ps/qd/vm
