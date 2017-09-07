NDMC set to e-auction Taj Mansingh, two other Lutyen's Delhi hotels

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday said it was all set to Hotel Taj Mansingh, Hotel Connaught, and Asian Hotel through MSTC Ltd, a central public sector undertaking.

The tender process will commence in a few days, it said.

The three hotels housed in iconic buildings are located in the city's heart -- Lutyen's Delhi.

"The council has given its nod to this effect at a meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here," a statement said.

Vice Chairman Karan Singh Tanwar said the council had framed guidelines to organise e-auctions of the three properties in a fair and transparent manner, to ensure healthy competition and equitable treatment.

Hotel Taj is situated on the Mansingh Road, Hotel Connaught on Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road and Asian Hotel in the Janpath Lane.

On April 20, the Supreme Court had allowed the to go ahead with the of the property housing the Taj Mansingh Hotel, currently run by Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd.

The property, owned by the NDMC, was given to IHCL on a 33-year lease that ended in 2011. The IHCL has since been managing the property after several extensions from the council.