Neha Kakkar, Divine to begin The Scene in Mumbai

Kakkar, and producer-DJ MojoJojo will start an upcoming series of outdoor events called The Scene here from New Year's on December 31.

An outdoor entertainment project aimed at creating memorable experiences for audiences, The Scene's first gig will be held at the Ballard Estate.

Kakkar, who went from being a contestant on a reality TV show to being a on one, is known for songs like "Kala chashma", "Manali trance" and "Aao raja".

"I'm extremely happy to be celebrating this New Year with my fans in When the team at The Scene got in touch with me and told me about their idea for New Year's Eve, I was instantly excited," said in a statement.

Mumbai's home-grown rising star has a unique style of blending Hindi rap and slang with hip-hop beats, making his live shows power packed and leaving his audiences enthralled, while MojoJojo is popular for playing danceable music. His latest works include a redone version of "Humma Humma".

