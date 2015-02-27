New AUM pension system at Rs.72,000 crore: Economic Survey

The assets under management (AUM) of the new system (NPS) grew 49.6% between Apr 1-Dec 31, 2014, the for 2014-15 says.

The survey was tabled in the Parliament Friday by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The is regulated by the Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

According to the economic survey, the AUM under the witnessed an increase from Rs.48,136 crore as on 31, Mar 2014 to Rs.72,000 crore as on 31, Dec 2014.

Till 31 December 2014, a total of 79.71 lakh members have been enrolled under the

The period under review also saw the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit increased to 49% from 26%.

As per the PFRDA Act, the limit for the insurance sector will automatically apply for the sector.

The central government by an ordinance last year hiked the limit in the insurance sector to 49% from 26%.

According to the survey, barring two states, all other states have since come under the ambit of

The which was initially introduced for the new recruits who had joined central government service (except armed forces at first stage) with effect from Jan 1 2004, has been subsequently extended to autonomous bodies, state governments, and the unorganised sector.