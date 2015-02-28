New law to track black money: Jaitley

Finance Minister Saturday said the government was committed to tracing stashed abroad and a comprehensive new law will be framed to track it.

"On black money, a new structure including e-filing and tracking down is our abiding commitment," Jaitley said in his speech.

Read our full coverage on Union Budget

He said a "comprehensive new law to track black money" would be framed.

He also said there will be rigorous imprisonment of 10 years under law.

The finance minister said a benami property transaction bill will be brought to tackle transactions in