New method developed to find hot sub-dwarf stars

Chinese researchers have developed a new method to find over 10,000 potential hot sub-dwarf stars, a kind of with a helium-burning core, the (CAS) said.

Researchers at the CAS National Astronomical Observatories used a new to categorize hot sub-dwarf stars from data provided by the LAMOST telescope, reported.

Compared with traditional using photometric data, the new method is more accurate and efficient and requires less time, the CAS said.

The finding is expected to tremendously expand the number of hot sub-dwarf samples and provide quality spectrum data for future study of the stars, according to the CAS.

The formation of hot sub-dwarf stars and their characteristics are important for studying stellar physics, globular clusters and galaxies.

Currently, only a limited number of hot sub-dwarf stars are known by humans.

China's LAMOST, short for Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope, has the potential to search for a number of hot sub-dwarf stars.

The finding has been published by The Astrophysical Journal Supplement Series.

