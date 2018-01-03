New method purifies salty water with less energy

Providing safer drinking to those in need may become a little easier as researchers have developed a new technique that removes salt from using less than previous methods.

"Globally, there is reduced access to fresh water," said one of the researchers Bruce Logan, at in the US.

"More and more, the waters that are being used are impaired, either due to salt or other contaminants, so we are seeing an increasing need to rely on less optimal sources," Logan said.

With an aim to combat this problem, Logan and his colleagues came up with a method called battery electrode deionization (BDI).

Although the current configuration is not suited to desalinate extremely salty such as seawater, the results, published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters, showed that the BDI technique could be effective as a method for brackish, or slightly salty, water, such as groundwater, or for desalinating before it enters treatment plants.

"There is nothing that inherently prevents its use with seawater, it's just that as gets saltier and saltier, there are other issues that we have to contend with, such as increased consumption and membrane fouling, that may reduce its utility relative to other approaches," Logan said.

The new method improves upon standard capacitive deionisation techniques by eliminating the regeneration stage and lowering the voltage required to complete the process, the study said.

--IANS

gb/dg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)