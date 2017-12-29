New substance may help combat tuberculosis

Researchers have discovered a substance that may help combat the bacterium that causes life-threatening (TB)

The substance, called beta lactone EZ120, interferes with the formation of the bacterium's mycomembrane.

As this membrane is known to hamper the effect of many medications, this new substance offers hope of fighting the bacteria that can develop resistance to the antimicrobial drugs.

It is effective even in low concentrations and when combined with known their effectiveness is improved by up to 100-fold, the study said.

"Vancomycin, a common antibiotic, and EZ120 work together very well," Stephan Sieber, at in Germany.

"When used together, the dose can be reduced over 100-fold," Sieber said.

The mycomembrane of the pathogen Mycobacterium consists of a lipid double layer that encapsulates the cell wall, forming an exterior barrier.

The researchers found that the substance can inhibit the biosynthesis of the mycomembrane and kills mycobacteria effectively.

Using enzyme assays and mass investigations, of demonstrated that the new inhibitor blocks especially the enzymes Pks13 and Ag85, which play a key role in the development of mycomembranes.

The scientists suspect that disrupting the mycomembrane enables to enter the bacteria more easily.

"This is a new mode of action and might be a starting point for novel therapies," Sieber said.

