Neymar named Brazil's best player in Europe

has been named the winner of the 2017 de Ouro trophy, awarded to the best Europe-based Brazilian

It was the third time in the past four years that the Paris Saint-Germain forward has claimed the accolade, as he finished ahead of Liverpool's and Real Madrid's Marcelo, reports

The award is decided by a vote of journalists, former players and an

drew 27.71 percent of the vote, well clear of last year's winner Coutinho (16.64 percent) and Marcelo (14.43 percent).

Others to finish in the top 10 were Paulinho, Casemiro, Gabriel Jesus, Willian, Malcom, and Ederson.

was named the world's third-best at the 2017 Best awards in October, behind winner and runner-up

