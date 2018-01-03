NIA opposes stone pelter's bail plea

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday opposed the bail plea of Javed Ahmed Bhat, accused of stone pelting in the Kashmir Valley, telling the court that he might misuse the liberty if released.
"There is high probability that the accused will misuse the relief of bail, if granted," NIA stated its plea filed before District Judge Poonam Bamba during in-camera proceedings.
"The investigation in the matter is still going on in view of the fact that the applicant (Bhat) has not been co-operating with the NIA, nor has he put forth accurate information, including passwords to his devices, which are necessary for the purpose of investigation," NIA stated.
The court has listed the matter for January 24 for further hearing.
The NIA said that the accused Bhat of Kulgam district along with Kamran of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir were arrested on September 5, 2017 after prima facie evidence came on record against them in connection with an ongoing probe into terror funding to stoke unrest in the Kashmir Valley.
The NIA apprised the court that the witnesses had revealed that Bhat was actively participating in the offence of stone pelting on security forces and is involved in anti-national activities.
Around 19 accused, including Kashmiri separatist leaders, were arrested in the case.
