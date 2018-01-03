NIA opposes stone pelter's bail plea

The (NIA) on Wednesday opposed the plea of Javed Ahmed Bhat, accused of stone pelting in the Valley, telling the that he might misuse the liberty if released.

"There is high probability that the accused will misuse the relief of bail, if granted," stated its plea filed before during in-camera proceedings.

"The investigation in the matter is still going on in view of the fact that the applicant (Bhat) has not been co-operating with the NIA, nor has he put forth accurate information, including passwords to his devices, which are necessary for the purpose of investigation," stated.

The has listed the matter for January 24 for further hearing.

The said that the accused of district along with Kamran of district in were arrested on September 5, 2017 after prima facie evidence came on record against them in connection with an ongoing probe into terror funding to stoke unrest in the Valley.

The apprised the that the witnesses had revealed that was actively participating in the offence of stone pelting on security forces and is involved in anti-national activities.

Around 19 accused, including Kashmiri separatist leaders, were arrested in the case.

