No exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station on Dec 31 night

Commuters will not be able to exit from the metro station after 9 p.m. on December 31, the Metro said on Friday.

"As advised by Police authorities, exit of passengers from the Metro station will not be permitted from 9 p.m. onwards on New Year's Eve, i.e., December 31, 2017.

"This is to enable the authorities to maintain peace and law and order during New Year Eve celebrations in New district area," it said in a statement.

Entry, however, will be allowed for those wanting to leave the Connaught Place area from gates at 'F' and 'B' Blocks.

The interchange facility between the Blue (Noida City Centre-Dwarka Sector 21) and Yellow (Huda City Centre-Samaypur Badli) lines will remain unhampered.

--IANS

vn/vd

