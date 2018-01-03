No feud with Neymar, says Cavani

Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan striker has said he has no problem with Brazilian teammate Neymar, rejecting speculation of a feud between the two.

and appeared to argue over penalty taking duties in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-0 victory over in September and the forwards reportedly continued quarrelling in the dressing room after the match, reports

"With Neymar, there is nothing special in what happened," told Uruguayan magazine Ovacion.

"People exaggerated things that happened on the pitch or in the dressing room, and that's where they should stay because it's a part of

"Stories that do not exist are invented or created (but) what counts is the group's objective," he added.

Cavani, who has scored 19 goals from 25 matches for Paris Saint-Germain this season, was similarly forthright about Uruguay's chances at this year's in

"Honestly, we have the aim of winning every competition," he said, adding that Uruguay's semi-final appearance at showed their capability.

"We are going to approach this the same way and hopefully history can be repeated," the 30-year-old added.

