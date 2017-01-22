No Jallikattu in Madurai due to lack of preparations

Jallikattu, Tamil Nadu's bull taming sport, will not be held in Alanganallur in Madurai district on Sunday despite a government nod as no preparation has been done, the organisers said.

"The had laid the guidelines for holding Jallikattu. But there was no time to carry out the work (to hold it)," an official of one of the groups fighting for Jallikattu told IANS.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Saturday said he would inaugurate the sport in the town.

His announcement came after the state government issued an amending the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to hold Jallikatttu, which was banned by the in May 2014.

"The government should have consulted the local community on the readiness to hold the sport. This is a community sport like any temple festival, not a government or political function," the official said.

"The people are protesting for a permanent solution... We have to mobilise the local community to hold Jallikattu."

The had banned Jallikattu, saying that bulls cannot be used as performing animals including in bullock cart races.

Meanwhile, the massive youth protest in Chennai's Marina Beach entered its seventh day on Sunday.

The protest that started with a handful of a people on January 17 morning is now attracting lakhs to the beach daily. The number is expected to increase on Sunday.