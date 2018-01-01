No New Year celebrations for Lalu Prasad's family

With RJD chief Lalu Prasad away from Patna, the traditional boisterous New Year celebrations were missing at his house on Monday -- two days before a court pronounces the quantum of punishment for him in a fodder scam.
The green colour iron gates of 10 Circular Road remained closed. None of the RJD activists and supporters who thronged the residence of former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi could get in.
A Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, Bhai Virender, said there was no question of any celebration in Lalu Prasad's absence.
According to Lalu Prasad's staff, only a few RJD leadrs were allowed into the house. They met Rabri Devi and their sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.
Rabri Devi told the media that her family was not celebrating New Year as Lalu Prasad was not in Patna. "I have greeted the people on this occasion."
Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of Lalu Prasad, said: "We have learnt a lot last year. With people with Laluji and with their support, we will fight our battle for social justice."
Normally, Lalu Prasad used to tell security personnel to open the main gate on New Year day for people to meet him. In his inimitable style, he would gift a red rose to Rabri Devi.
Lalu Prasad was last month convicted in a fodder scam case by a CBI court in Ranchi. Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra and six others were acquitted.
The quantum of punishment will be announced on Wednesday.
The case relates to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 84.5 lakh from the Deoghar district treasury.
Lalu Prasad has been lodged in a jail in Ranchi.
--IANS
