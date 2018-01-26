JUST IN
Crammed FTP left no time for India to prepare for SA Tests: Vinod Rai
Business Standard

No one blamed pitch when Hashim Amla scored 60 runs: Ajinkya Rahane

New ball is challenging but you cannot call it dangerous, says Rahane

IANS  |  Johannesburg 

India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot on the third day of the third cricket test match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: AP/PTI)
India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said no one blamed the pitch when South African batsman Hashim Amla scored 60-odd runs during the first essay.

The third day of the third Test between South Africa and India was called-off early after a long discussion by the match umpires with the respective team captains following the incident where a back of a length delivery from Jasprit Bumrah hit Deal Elgar on his helmet.

"New ball is challenging but you cannot call it dangerous, When Amla got 60, no one talked about the pitch.

Everybody talked about how he played," the Mumbai batsman told reporters here.

"I hope Elgar is fine, but I don't think pitch is too dangerous. I don't know what the ICC is going to do, but as a team our focus is to get on with the game," Rahane added.
First Published: Fri, January 26 2018. 23:23 IST

