No one blamed pitch when Hashim Amla scored 60 runs: Ajinkya Rahane

India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot on the third day of the third cricket test match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: AP/PTI)

vice-captain on Friday said no one blamed the pitch when South African batsman scored 60-odd runs during the first essay.

The third day of the third Test between and was called-off early after a long discussion by the match umpires with the respective team captains following the incident where a back of a length delivery from Jasprit Bumrah hit on his helmet.

"New ball is challenging but you cannot call it dangerous, When Amla got 60, no one talked about the pitch.

Everybody talked about how he played," the Mumbai batsman told reporters here.

"I hope Elgar is fine, but I don't think pitch is too dangerous. I don't know what the ICC is going to do, but as a team our focus is to get on with the game," Rahane added.