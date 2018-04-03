Govt not diluting SC/ST Act, all parties in LS must maintain peace: Rajnath

The government has no plan to do away with quota policy for Dalits and tribes, said on Tuesday.

The assurance came a day after violent protests claimed nine lives against a order that dilutes a law on preventing atrocities against the marginalized communities in the country.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, dubbed as rumours speculation that the government wanted to end the reservation system. "Rumours are being spread about reservation policy, it is wrong.

"I appeal to all political parties to help in maintaining peace and amity in the country," he said amid noisy protests in the House.

Opposition members shouted slogans and were on their feet in protest against the Supreme Court's March 20 order diluting certain provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

said the government acted swiftly and had already filed a petition in the top court seeking review of its order.

Trinamool Congress' Kalyan Banerjee countered this, saying the government's had given his consent to the Supreme Court's decision of dilution.

said the "dilution in the Act has already been done" and the opposition parties "want to discuss it" in the House.

members, meanwhile, created further ruckus and gathered near Sumitra Mahajan's podium demanding an early constitution of the that would oversee a water sharing arrangement between the Tamil Nadu, Karantaka, and Puducherry.

Scindia also raised the issue of no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against the government.

said the government was ready for debating the motion and blamed the for creating disruptions.

"They are trying to halt the democratic process in the House," said.

Mahajan said she was unable to proceed with the no-confidence motion notice and adjourned the House for the day.

It is the last week of the Budget session that began on January 29 and went on break on February 9.

The session resumed on March 5 and is to conclude on April 6.

The post-break part of the session has been completely washed away amid an unending logjam in both Houses of parliament. Important budget bills were passed without debate amid protests.

