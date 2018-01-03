No threat to AIADMK or government: Minister

-

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Wednesday said there is no threat to the AIADMK party or government either from sidelined party leader T.T.V. Dinakaran or from DMK leader M.K. Stalin.
Speaking to reporters here after attending the party's legislators meeting, Jayakumar said the AIADMK government cannot be toppled either by Dinakaran or Stalin.
According to Jayakumar, he would highlight the government's achievements in the Assembly.
The duration of the session beginning on January 8 would begin with Governor Banwarilal Purohit's customary address.
The first session of 2018 will see former AIADMK leader Dinakaran entering the House as an Independent member.
On December 21, Dinakaran won the by-election from the R.K. Nagar Assembly constituency, trouncing both the ruling AIADMK and the main opposition DMK.
In addition, this will be the first session post the disqualification of 18 lawmakers owing allegiance to Dinakaran.
The 18 legislators were disqualified for submitting a memorandum to the Governor seeking a change of Chief Minister.
--IANS

