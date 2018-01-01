North Korea has completed its nuclear forces, says Kim

The North Korean leader said on Monday in his address that his country has completed its nuclear forces, and called for an increase in production of nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles for operational deployment.

In a televised message broadcast by the North Korean state network, said that his country's nuclear forces have gained a powerful deterrent against the United States, Efe news agency reported.

He said that Pyongyang's weapons are capable of hitting all of its mainland territory.

Kim also urged and to end their joint military maneuvers, which the regime criticized as an attempt to invade its country, and extended his hand to Seoul, saying that North and must improve their relations.

