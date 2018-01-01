JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Macron calls for national cohesion, vows to push reforms

New York family among 12 killed in Costa Rican crash

Business Standard

North Korea has completed its nuclear forces, says Kim

IANS  |  Seoul 

The North Korean leader said on Monday in his New Year's Day address that his country has completed its nuclear forces, and called for an increase in production of nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles for operational deployment.

In a televised message broadcast by the North Korean state network, Kim Jong-un said that his country's nuclear forces have gained a powerful deterrent against the United States, Efe news agency reported.

He said that Pyongyang's weapons are capable of hitting all of its mainland territory.

Kim also urged Washington and Seoul to end their joint military maneuvers, which the regime criticized as an attempt to invade its country, and extended his hand to Seoul, saying that North and South Korea must improve their relations.

--IANS

ahm/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 08:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements