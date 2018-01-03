NorthEast United sack coach de Deus, Meulensteen to take charge

Struggling (ISL) franchise have sacked their Portuguese Joao de Deus Pires, a day after fellow ISL club Blasters parted ways with

"He and his assistant (Joao Pinho) have been shown the door. They are expected to come to on Wednesday and do the final settlement with (owner) John Abraham," an ISL told IANS.

is slated to take charge.

The club had appointed in July last year in the hopes of overturning their fortunes this time around after failing to qualify for the knockout stages in the last three years since the tournament's inception.

This season, NorthEast have scored just twice in seven games and languish in ninth place.

With only a win in their bag, the north-eastern outfit once again look set to miss out on the top four unless they improve their form drastically.

