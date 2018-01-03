NorthEast United sack coach de Deus, Meulensteen to take charge

Struggling Indian Super League (ISL) franchise NorthEast United FC have sacked their Portuguese coach Joao de Deus Pires, a day after fellow ISL club Kerala Blasters parted ways with Rene Meulensteen.
"He and his assistant coach (Joao Pinho) have been shown the door. They are expected to come to Mumbai on Wednesday and do the final settlement with (owner) John Abraham," an ISL official told IANS.
Goalkeeping coach Joseph Siddy is slated to take charge.
The club had appointed Joao de Deus Pires in July last year in the hopes of overturning their fortunes this time around after failing to qualify for the knockout stages in the last three years since the tournament's inception.
This season, NorthEast have scored just twice in seven games and languish in ninth place.
With only a win in their bag, the north-eastern outfit once again look set to miss out on the top four unless they improve their form drastically.
