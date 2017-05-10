Not stopped medical visa to Pakistani nationals: India

on Wednesday said it has not stopped giving medical visas to Pakistani Nationals but has informed that a recommendation letter by the Foreign Minister or Foreign Affairs Advisor of for issuing such visas was needed.

In reply to a question on the issue, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said that External Affairs Minister was getting a lot of emails and requests on social media from patients in for medical visa.

"We have not stopped medical visas..." Baglay said.

"In previous years, thousands of medical visas have been issued to Pakistani citizens. What has happened is the External Affairs Minister herself was receiving these requests addressed to her," Baglay said. Sushma is active on social media in addressing problems faces by Indians abroad.

"She was receiving requests on email and social media. In order to ascertain that these are genuine requests we have suggested that their (Pakistan's) Foreign Minister or Foreign Affairs Advisor gives a recommendation letter," he said.

"On social media it is difficult to ascertain if the request is genuine. If the letter comes, we will immediately issue a visa, but we need recommendation from the government," the spokesperson said.