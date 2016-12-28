NSE files papers for Rs 10,000 cr IPO

TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

IANS  |  Chennai 

Beating its own January 2017 deadline, premier stock exchange NSE on Wednesday filed its draft papers for over Rs 10,000 crore initial public offer (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), a senior official said.

The issue will be around 11 crore shares which works out to around 22 per cent of the overall equity shares and the IPO proceeds is expected to be over Rs 10,000 crore, he added.

The enterprise value will be between Rs 45,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore.

On the other hand BSE Ltd had filed its IPO papers with Sebi in September to raise around Rs.1,500 crore.

Meanwhile BSE Ltd promoted Rs.139.42 crore revenue Central Depository Services (India) Ltd too filed its draft red herring prospectus with Sebi offering over 3.51 crore shares.

