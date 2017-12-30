NTPC Group's commercial capacity to cross 51,000 MW mark

Power on Friday said that its commercial capacity at the group level will cross the 51,000 MW mark on December 31, 2017.

According to a BSE filing, the commencment of commercial operations of the second unit of its Kudgi Super Thermal Project will add to its overall capacity.

"... Unit#2 of 800 MW of Kudgi Super Thermal Project, Stage-I (3 X 800 MW) will be declared on commercial operation w.e.f 00:00 Hrs of 31.12.2017," it said in the filing.

"With this, the commercial capacity of Kudgi Super Thermal Power Project, and group would become 1,600 MW, 44,492 MW and 51,383 MW respectively."

