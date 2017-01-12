President Nieto rejects Trump's claim; says Mexico won't pay for wall

-
ALSO READDid not discuss who would pay for wall in meeting with Mexican president: Donald Trump Donald Trump to meet Mexican president today Clinton campaign slams Donald Trump for Mexico visit Donald Trump visit could have been handled better: Mexico president Donald Trump created 'diplomatic incident' with Mexico trip: Hillary Clinton
-
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has reiterated that his country will not pay for a wall along the US-Mexico border, within hours of US President-elect Donald Trump doubling down on his campaign pledge to force the Latin American neighbour to do so.
"It is evident that we have some differences with the new government of the US, like the topic of the wall, that Mexico, of course, will not pay," Nieto said on Wednesday during a speech in front of foreign diplomats at the National Palace.
Nieto had similarly refuted the notion following a September meeting with then-candidate Trump in Mexico, Politico reported.
The Mexican President's latest comments once again stood in direct contrast to those of Trump, who on Wednesday continued to insist that his campaign pledge makes the neighbouring nation pay for a border.
"In order to get the wall started, Mexico will pay for the wall. But it will be reimbursed," Trump told reporters on Wednesday during his first press conference in over five months.
"It will happen. Remember this, OK?"
During the campaign, Trump visited Mexico to meet Nieto, CNN reported.
And although Nieto did not agree to fund Trump's wall at the time, afterwards, Trump told supporters stateside that even though people in Mexico "don't know it yet", Mexico would pay for the border wall.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU