Ola, ICICI Bank offer innovative solutions for customers, drivers

Leading cab aggregator and on Tuesday signed a MoU to bring forth a range of integrated offers for their customers and partners.

"This alliance will provide increased convenience to customers on both the platforms as well as hundreds of thousands of partners," Bhavish Aggarwal, of Ola, said in a statement.

Through this alliance, both brands will bring together their to offer booking facility on Bank's platforms.

It will enable customers to seamlessly book an and pay the fare by using the bank's applications; 'iMobile' and 'Pockets'.

"From (application program interface) integration, to launching new products and solutions tailored to suit our common pool of millions of customers, the two brands will capitalise on each other's strengths to deliver superior experience and enable smart, sustainable and inclusive mobility for India," added Aggarwal.

It will also give access to instant small ticket digital credit.

This facility will help customers to get small ticket digital credit instantaneously from Bank, on the Platform.

The digital credit will be available on the basis of a created by the

will offer a 'Pay Direct' card for Ola's partners where Ola's auto and cab partners will be able to get their daily earnings directly into their 'Pay Direct' card accounts.

Additionally, drivers can also swipe this card at merchant outlets for their purchases.

"We are delighted to partner with to introduce a range of new integrated offerings that will deliver unparalleled convenience for customers as well as Ola's partners," added Anup Bagchi, Executive Director,

