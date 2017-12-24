Olly Murs sending 'messages' to Amber Davies

Singer Olly Murs and "Love Island" star Amber Davies have been talking to each other on social media after they met some time ago.
Murs, who has been single since splitting from his girlfriend Francesca Thomas in September 2015, saw Davies at a restaurant in Chigwell and later started talking to her, reports thesun.co.uk.
"They started sending each other messages on Instagram after they realised they were both at the same restaurant," a source said.
"Olly knew exactly who Amber was, as he had watched 'Love Island' while the show was on during the summer.
"While Amber couldn't believe she was receiving messages from one of the Britain's biggest pop stars, she was wearing a very sexy outfit that evening and Olly certainly took notice," the source added.
--IANS
sas/nn/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU