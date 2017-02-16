TRENDING ON BS
One convicted, two let off in 2005 Delhi serial blasts case

The court acquitted Mohammed Hussain Fazili and Mohammed Rafiq Shah of all the charges

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A trial court here on Thursday convicted one person, but acquitted two others, in the 2005 Delhi serial blasts case, which had killed over 60 people.

Additional Sessions Judge Reetesh Singh convicted Tariq Ahmed Dar on terror charges, while acquitting him of the charges of waging war against the state, conspiring, collecting arms, murder and attempt to murder.

The court sentenced Dar to jail for the period already undergone, as he had been in jail since his arrest on November 10, 2005.

The court acquitted Mohammed Hussain Fazili and Mohammed Rafiq Shah of all the charges.

In 2008, the court framed charges against Dar, accused of being the mastermind behind the serial blasts, and the other two for waging war against the state, conspiring, collecting arms, murder and attempt to murder.

The Delhi Police chargesheeted Dar, mentioning his call details that proved he was in touch with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives.

The police had registered three separate FIRs in three separate incidents of blasts that took place in Sarojini Nagar, Kalkaji and Paharganj.

