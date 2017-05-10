Online gaming industry in India to hit $1 bn by 2021: Google-KPMG report

The online industry in India is expected to grow to $1 billion by 2021 from the current $360 million - a growth rate of 20 per cent - with the online gamers community reaching 310 million by 2021, a report said on Wednesday.

There has been a117 percent spike in searches for online games by Indians, offering huge potential for developers, said the report titled "Online in India: 2021".

The report is based on a primary qualitative and quantitative research executed by global market research firm that covered over 3,000 respondents across 16 geographies.

The respondents were in the age group of 16-45 years who own smartphones and tablets/laptop/PC with internet connection.

The report provided a detailed overview of the online industry in India, its potential growth, the challenges and growth opportunities for developers.

The report also highlighted the consumer insights in terms of demographics and their preference, their usage and spending patterns.