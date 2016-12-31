Only 2.4 million Indians declare income over Rs 10 lakh: Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it was unacceptable that only 2.4 million people in the country have declared that they earn over Rs 10 lakh a year.
"In the country only 24 lakh people accept that their income is more than Rs 10 lakh. Can any one accept it," Modi said in his address to the nation on New Year's eve.
"We all see big buildings and cars around us. In the big cities, one can find many people with more than Rs 10 lakh income," he said.
The Prime Minister said this fight for honesty needed to be strengthened: "It is natural to discuss what will happen with the corrupt. Law will take its own course."
