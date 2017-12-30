Opposition parties showed some unity, face formidable challenges (2017 in Retrospect)

Opposition parties face a daunting task to check the BJP's rise and expansion under Modi and the coming year presents them opportunities to do so in eight states that go to the polls. It will also test them for their ability to build up the momentum against the in the run-up to the 2019 poll.

Much will depend on the Party's performance in these state polls, as also the initiatives that its new President, Rahul Gandhi, takes in reaching out to other opposition parties.

Elections will be held in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and in 2018 -- and in the four big states it is almost a direct contest between the and the Congress, while in the battle will be between the CPI-M and the

With the losing several elections over the past over three years, there is already talk of "collective leadership" in the 2019 elections and suggestions against making it a presidential-style electoral contest against Modi.

The year saw 18 opposition parties coming together to put up common candidates for the presidential and vice But these parties, which included the Congress, Party (NCP) and (BSP) did not come together for the assembly polls which the narrowly lost.

The 18 parties came together after the elections that the BSP and the Samajwadi Party- alliance fought separately and lost badly to the

said the lost about 12 seats in because it did not ally with his party and the BSP. "They should not repeat the same mistake in the states going to the polls next year. If the does well in these states, it will be a big boost ahead of the 2019 elections," he said.

Anwar said next year's state elections will give a clear picture about what will happen in 2019. "The elections will be a big challenge for the and the opposition parties," he told IANS.

Opposition parties, specially in states with multi-polar contests, have competing interests and any proposal to put up common candidates against the in 2019 elections will need a lot of accommodation and hard work.

The and the are seen as adversaries in and the Left, the and the in The is an adversary of the Indian National Lok Dal in Haryana, of the Telanaga Rashtra Samiti in Telangana and of the in Odisha.

It is apparently in view of these contradictions and the lacklustre performance of the since its debacle in 2014 that called for a "collective leadership" to bring all opposition parties together against the in each state.

He has said that that the opposition should play to its strengths and make the elections a sum of state elections.

Naresh Agrawal, MP, said "it was compulsion for the opposition parties to come together before the elections" and parties such as and should be part of the larger grouping.

"We will try that all opposition parties come together before the elections. When was the Prime Minister, a similar situation was before the country. All parties came together and she lost the election. History has to repeat itself," Agrawal told IANS.

T.K.S. Elangovan, a of Tamil Nadu's DMK, said Rahul Gandhi's campaign during the polls had boosted morale and stressed that in the upcoming elections, preparations should start much earlier.

"All secular parties should come together to fight the communal forces. They are trying to force upon us. They are also spreading hatred," he said.

Elangovan also said that the has not delivered on its promises such as employment and improving the lives of the people. "We need to expose their propaganda," he said.

The CPI-M's said the secular parties "should discover an alternative narrative and strategy against the communal forces and they should be defeated".

CPI said social forces have also to be mobilised, besides political parties, in the fight against the and the Sangh Parivar, the umbrella organisation of the and its right wing affiliates.

"A new economic and social narrative has to be devised to counter these forces," he said.

On the flip side, Janata Dal-United and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's return to the BJP-led earlier this year came as a blow to the opposition parties as he was seen as a who could emerge as a challenger to Modi.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's conviction in a case relating to the multi-crore rupee fodder scam has also come as a blow to the efforts towards opposition unity.

But a comforting factor for the and some other opposition parties has been the acquittal of all the accused in the 2G spectrum case, on which the had launched a sustained campaign against Congress-led government.

There would be many more chapters to this tale and it would be interesting to see the outcome towards the end of 2018.

