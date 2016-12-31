Opposition targets Modi over cash withdrawal restrictions

With his self-imposed 50-day deadline having ended, Prime Minister continued to be targetted by the opposition on as both the and the Trinamool on Saturday assailing him over the continued restrictions on withdrawal.



Leading the assault, Vice-President said the trust in Modi has been destroyed in the last 50 days and put forth a charter of demands that included compensating all bank account holders with a special interest at 18% per annum till the time the restrictions on withdrawal continue.



"Destroyed in the last 50 days: trust in the Prime Minister's word. Weekly withdrawal limits must go," Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi, who has been leading his party's charge against Modi, demanded the prime minister to compensate Below Poverty Line (BPL) families with Rs 25,000 besides abolishing charges on digital transactions.



Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram also took to Twitter to target Modi, questioning the continuance of restrictions on withdrawal even post the 50-day deadline.



"Will all ATMs be functional and have sufficient from January 2? If not, why not?



"Will there be no demand hereafter for black money capitation fee for admission to medical and engineering colleges. Will no bribes be given or taken after January 2?" he wondered.



The Congress, which will undertake a month-long nation-wide anti- campaign across the country, said the decision to spike the Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes was a disaster which will slow down the economy in 2017.



leader Rajeev Gowda said the "disaster" of demonetisation has "decimated" autonomy and authority of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and claimed the all the economic indicators will see a "drop" in 2017.



"Rather than creating jobs, Modi has destroyed jobs," he said.



Pointing to the regular change and reversal of rules concerning demonetisation, Gowda said: "We have seen a mockery of governance in every sense".



The on the day also unveiled a book 'Demonetisation- Attack on India's Economy' that provides a "detailed analysis of everything that has gone wrong in implementing demonetisation".



Trinamool supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has been calling for Modi's resignation held him responsible for the alleged 112 deaths post demonetisation.



"Modi Babu, public are not beggars of your Government. Why are there still restrictions on withdrawal? 50 days are now over. How can you take away the rights of citizens to withdraw their own hard-earned money," she tweeted.



"Modi babu, you are totally arrogant. You are responsible for 112 deaths," said Banerjee who will lead her party's statewide campaign beginning January seeking Modi's removal as the prime minister.



