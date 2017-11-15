Over 60% urban Indian women at risk of diabetes, says survey

Over 60 per cent of urban Indian women do not follow a regular exercise regime, putting them at increased risk of diabetes, show results of a new survey.

Released on the occasion of World Day on Tuesday, the survey conducted by care company Novo Nordisk also showed that 73 per cent of urban women in the country are unaware of gestational and its related risks for the next generation.

For the survey conducted in partnership with market research firm Kantar IMRB, over 1,000 women, belonging to the age group of 18-65 years were interviewed to draw insights on the level of awareness on risks emerging from

The survey was conducted across 14 cities in the country -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Indore, Guwahati, Kochi and Vijaywada.

The findings showed that 78 per cent women interviewed were aware of as a serious concern and more than 70 per cent women believed that a healthy lifestyle will help prevent and its associated complications.

"While it is encouraging to note that 78 per cent of the respondents were aware about and its complications, it is alarming to note that women are not taking concrete actions to address this challenge," Melvin D'souza, Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India, said in a statement.

According to a study published in the journal Lancet, lack of physical activity is linked to an increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers and is associated with more than five million deaths per year.

With 72.9 million people currently living with diabetes, is known as the world capital for the disease.

According to an estimate, the diabetic population in is expected to grow up to 134.3 million by 2045.