Over Rs 6.5 lakh in fake currency seized in Bengal, two arrested

personnel seized Fake Indian Notes of the face value of Rs. 6.5 lakh and arrested two smugglers, including a woman, in West Bengal's district on Sunday, the last day of the year, a said.

Acting on a tip off, the (BSF) troopers from district headquarter laid a special ambush in Kaliachak and Baliyadanga crossing and apprehended the two smugglers on Sunday morning.

"Two smugglers named Ainul Haque, 39, and Renu Mondal, 40, travelling on a motor cycle, were apprehended at around 5.45 a.m.. The trooper seized 325 fake Rs 2,000 notes of the face value of Rs 6.5 lakh from the arrested woman.

"The apprehended smugglers and the seized FICN have been handed over to station for further legal actions," he added.

The BSF's South frontier has seized FICN of the face value of Rs 62.38 lakh and arrested 11 FICN racketeers so far in 2017.

--IANS

mgr/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)