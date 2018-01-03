Pakistan can review cooperation with US, says UN envoy

Pakistan's UN has condemned US Donald Trump's remarks against and said her country could "review its cooperation if it is not appreciated".

state television on Wednesday tweeted that Lodhi spoke at the UN, outlining official Pakistani position on the issues Trump had raised in his outburst.

"We can review our cooperation if it is not appreciated. We have contributed and sacrificed the most in fighting international terrorism and carried out the largest counter terrorism operation anywhere in the world," Maleeha was reported as saying.

Lodhi's reaction is the latest in a rapidly escalating war of words since Trump announced a new security policy for the Afghanistan- region in August last year.

Trump tweeted on Monday that the US "foolishly" gave aid to over 15 years but the latter kept providing safe havens to terrorists from

