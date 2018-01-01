Pakistan hands over list of Indian prisoners

on Monday handed over a list of 457 Indian prisoners languishing in its jails to the here.

This is in line with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement the two countries signed on May 21, 2008, under which they are required to exchange such lists twice a year, on January 1 and July 1.

The too will hand over a list of Pakistani prisoners to the High Commission in New Delhi, a statement said.

--IANS

ahm/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)