Pakistan PM summons security meet over Trump tweet

In the wake of US President Donald Trumps tweet in which he accused Islamabad of "lies and deceit", Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday.
The Prime Minister will chair the huddle to discuss the future course of action following the US President's scathing statement against Pakistan, a PM office statement said.
The moot will be attended by Foreign Minister, Interior Minister, Minister for Defence, services chiefs besides, senior civil and military officers, the PM office media wing said.
Trump tweeted that the US "foolishly" gave aid to Pakistan over the course of 15 years but Islamabad remained deceitful by providing safe havens to "terrorists" from Afghanistan.
